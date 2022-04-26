Sixth EU sanctions package against Russia expected very soon -EU energy chief

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson delivers a speech on the State of the Energy Union, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, November 24, 2021. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - A sixth package of European Union sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine is expected "very soon", the bloc's energy policy chief said on Tuesday.

The exact date of the package is not yet confirmed, and as with the previous rounds of EU sanctions it would need approval from EU countries, EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a news conference in Warsaw.

Reporting by Marek Strzelecki, writing by Kate Abnett, Editing by Catherine Evans

