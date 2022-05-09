Sixth EU sanctions package vs Russia is close, Germany says

Plastic letters arranged to read "Sanctions" are placed in front the flag colors of EU and Russia in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - The European Union is closing in on agreeing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

"Talks on the sixth sanctions package are ongoing, they are well advanced and from our point of view they could be concluded soon," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

