Sixth EU sanctions package vs Russia is close, Germany says
BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - The European Union is closing in on agreeing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
"Talks on the sixth sanctions package are ongoing, they are well advanced and from our point of view they could be concluded soon," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference in Berlin.
