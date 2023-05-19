Slovak court finds businessman Kocner innocent in 2018 murder of journalist

Public hearing for Marian Kocner and Tomas Szabo at the Slovak Supreme Court
Slovak businessman Marian Kocner is escorted by a security officer for a public hearing at the Slovak Supreme Court as he and Tomas Szabo appear on charges of ordering and carrying out the murders of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, in Bratislava, Slovakia, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

May 19 (Reuters) - A Slovak court found businessman Marian Kocner innocent on Friday for the second time in a case alleging he orchestrated the murder of an investigative journalist that shook the country and triggered mass protests against graft.

The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok cleared Kocner of ordering the murder of Jan Kuciak, 27, and his fiancee, a judge said in a verdict streamed live by news website www.dennnikn.sk.

