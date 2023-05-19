Slovak court finds businessman Kocner innocent in 2018 murder of journalist















May 19 (Reuters) - A Slovak court found businessman Marian Kocner innocent on Friday for the second time in a case alleging he orchestrated the murder of an investigative journalist that shook the country and triggered mass protests against graft.

The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok cleared Kocner of ordering the murder of Jan Kuciak, 27, and his fiancee, a judge said in a verdict streamed live by news website www.dennnikn.sk.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Hugh Lawson











