Slovak economy minister resigns amid govt row, ready to discuss next steps

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Wednesday he had tendered his resignation and was ready for further coalition talks to help defuse a row that has engulfed the government.

Sulik's liberal SaS party, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, has demanded that Finance Minister Igor Matovic also resign to help steady the government.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger said earlier on Wednesday that Matovic could resign, under certain conditions, as he sought a last-minute deal to defuse the row that threatens to cost his government its parliamentary majority. read more

Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Gareth Jones

