Slovak president appoints new ministers in minority government

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova speaks to the media as people who fled Russian military operation against Ukraine arrive at the border crossing in Ubla, Slovakia, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Slovak President Zuzana Caputova appointed new ministers on Tuesday to Prime Minister Eduard Heger's cabinet after a junior coalition party quit last week in a long-running feud, costing the government its majority.

The new ministers are not likely to alter the country's course as it continues supporting its neighbour Ukraine against Russia's aggression, and battles soaring energy prices.

Heger's government lost majority in the 150-seat parliament last week as the liberal SaS party walked away after months of clashes with Heger's party chief and Finance Minister Igor Matovic. read more

Caputova appointed career diplomat Rastislav Kacer as foreign minister, energy expert Karel Hirman as economy minister, and lawyer Viliam Karas as justice minister.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.