Slovak president Caputova will not seek second term in election next year















June 20 (Reuters) - Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, a liberal voice in the European Union country's polarised politics, will not seek reelection for a second term next year, she said on Tuesday.

The former human rights lawyer won her first five-year term in 2019 and has been a strong voice in favour of European integration, minority rights and a supporter of neighbouring Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Alex Richardson











