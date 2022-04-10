Slovakia could sell howitzers to Ukraine - defence minister

Slovakia's Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad speaks during a news conference with U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin (not pictured) in the Ministry of Defence of the Slovak Republic in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRAGUE, April 10 (Reuters) - Slovakia could sell Ukraine some of its Zuzana self-propelled howitzers, Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Sunday.

"I can confirm that we are in talks (about the sale)," Nad said in a televised debate. He did not give further details.

The Zuzana 2 howitzer, a modernised version of an older model, is using 155-mm rounds and has an effective range of 40 km to more than 50 km (30 miles) depending on ammunition type.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Angus MacSwan

