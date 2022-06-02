Slovakia to deliver eight Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine, says ministry

PRAGUE, June 2 (Reuters) - Slovakia will deliver eight self-propelled Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine under a commercial contract which a state-controlled producer signed, the Slovak Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The Zuzana 2 howitzer, a modernised version of an older model, is using 155-mm rounds and has an effective range of 40 km (25 miles) to more than 50 km (30 miles) depending on the ammunition type.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Edmund Blair

