Slovakia expels three Russian embassy staff in solidarity with Czechs
Slovakia expelled three Russian diplomats on Thursday and gave them a week to leave the country, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said in a televised briefing.
He said Slovakia acted in solidarity with the Czech Republic which has ordered most Russian staff to leave after accusing Russian intelligence officers of being behind a 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot.
