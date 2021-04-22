Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Slovakia expelled three Russian diplomats on Thursday and gave them a week to leave the country, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said in a televised briefing.

He said Slovakia acted in solidarity with the Czech Republic which has ordered most Russian staff to leave after accusing Russian intelligence officers of being behind a 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot.

