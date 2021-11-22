Europe
Slovakia "intensively" looking at COVID lockdown possibility, PM says
PRAGUE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger is intensively considering a possible three-week lockdown, like that imposed in Austria, amid a jump in COVID-19 cases, his office said on Monday.
The idea has been put forward by the Health Ministry, and Heger said expert opinion would be key in any decision. read more
Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Catherine Evans
