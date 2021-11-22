Slovakia "intensively" looking at COVID lockdown possibility, PM says

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger speaks during the summit of the Visegrad Group countries and South Korea, in Budapest, Hungary, November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

PRAGUE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger is intensively considering a possible three-week lockdown, like that imposed in Austria, amid a jump in COVID-19 cases, his office said on Monday.

The idea has been put forward by the Health Ministry, and Heger said expert opinion would be key in any decision. read more

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Catherine Evans

