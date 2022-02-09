1 minute read
Slovakia reports 20,582 coronavirus cases, highest on record
PRAGUE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Slovakia reported 20,582 new COVID-19 infections for Tuesday, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since the pandemic started as the country is hit like others in central Europe by the spread of the Omicron variant.
Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Toby Chopra
