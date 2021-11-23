Slovakia reports bird flu outbreak in poultry - OIE

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Slovakia has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus among backyard poultry, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.

The outbreak followed several outbreaks among poultry farms in Europe and Asia in recent weeks in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again. read more

The virus was detected in 14 backyard birds in Dunajska Streda, southeast of Bratislava, the OIE said, citing a report from the Slovakian authorities.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz

