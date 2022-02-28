Slovakia says it delivered air defence, anti-tank rockets to Ukraine

Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova's looks at a humanitarian aid during her visit, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Ubla, Slovakia, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Slovakia has delivered military and medical material to Ukraine which the government approved over the weekend, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Twitter on Monday.

The government approved two batches of supplies worth 15.4 million euros, including 486 air-defence missiles and anti-tank rockets, 100 air-defence launchers, 120mm artillery ammunition and fuel.

