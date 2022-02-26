1 minute read
Slovakia to send military material worth 2.6 mln euros to Ukraine - media
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PRAGUE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Slovakia will send military material worth 2.6 million euros ($2.9 million) and other aid worth 8.4 million euros to Ukraine, local media reported on Saturday.
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Clarke
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.