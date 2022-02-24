Slovakia to send troops to Ukraine border to help with refugees - news website

PRAGUE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Slovakia will send up to 1,500 troops to the country's border with Ukraine to help with refugees and the country is also prepared to increase the number of border crossings, news website www.dennikn.sk reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka

