Slovakia signs German agreement for two MANTIS air defence systems















June 8 (Reuters) - Slovakia and Germany have signed a deal under which Berlin will donate two MANTIS short-range air defence systems to bolster Slovakia's eastern border with Ukraine, the Slovak Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The first of the systems will be delivered within weeks, the ministry said, and Slovakia will receive them without charge as part of NATO efforts to boost defences along eastern flank members.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jon Boyle











