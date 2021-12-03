Slovakia's COVID-19 case record inflated by system glitch

Health workers are seen at the University Hospital, as the Slovak government mandated further restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Trencin, Slovakia, November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRAGUE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Slovakia reported 15,278 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number in a single day since the pandemic broke out, but the Health Ministry said a technical issue inflated the number.

"The reason for today's high number of positive test results is additional data, which did not pass from laboratories to the information system on Nov. 30," the ministry said.

The ministry did not specify the actual number of cases detected on Thursday.

The country of 5.5 million has 3,404 people hospitalised with the illness, including 630 in intensive care.

Slovakia has one of the European Union's lowest rates of vaccination uptake.

