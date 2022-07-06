Slovakia's junior coalition party threatens to quit if finance minister doesn't step down

Slovak Finance Minister Igor Matovic attends a news conference after holding talks with Russia over Sputnik vaccine supplies, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bratislava, Slovakia, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

July 6 (Reuters) - The junior partner in Slovakia's ruling coalition, the liberal SaS party, threatened on Wednesday to pull out of the government if Finance Minister Igor Matovic does not step down by the end of August.

SaS has 19 lawmakers in the 150-seat Slovak parliament and its departure would deprive Prime Minister Eduard Heger's government of a majority. Matovic is chairman of the prime minister's OlANO party.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.