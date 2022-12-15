Slovakia's minority government loses no-confidence vote















PRAGUE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Slovakia's minority government lost a no-confidence vote in parliament on Thursday despite last-ditch efforts to gain support, raising political instability in the country as it seeks ways to battle soaring energy prices.

The no-confidence motion was passed by 78 lawmakers in the 150-seat parliament.

Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Andrew Heavens











