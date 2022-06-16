Slovaks give Mi helicopters, Grad rockets to Ukraine

Slovakia's Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad speaks during a news conference with U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin (not pictured) in the Ministry of Defence of the Slovak Republic in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

June 16 (Reuters) - Slovakia has donated five Soviet-designed Mi-series military helicopters and thousands of Grad multiple-rocket launcher rockets to Ukraine, its defence minister said on Thursday.

"Glad to confirm that thousands of #Slovak 122mm Grad rockets and 5 Mi series helicopters have been safely donated to #Ukraine armed forces," Jaroslav Nad tweeted after a meeting of NATO and other western defence ministers in Brussels.

The shipment includes four M1-17 and one Mi-2 helicopter, he said, adding that those have already been replaced in the Slovak armed forces by U.S.-made UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A NATO member and Ukraine's western neighbour, Slovakia has strongly supported Ukraine's defence against Russia's invasion.

It has previously donated other military equipment and ammunition, including the S-300 air defence system.

It has also agreed to sell eight new Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.