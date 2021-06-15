Slovenia declares end of COVID-19 state of emergency

A person cycles past flags planted by protesters in tribute to those who have died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a year after the Slovenian government called an official end to its coronavirus epidemic, in Ljubljana, Slovenia June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic/File Photo

ZAGREB, June 15 (Reuters) - Slovenia will allow a state of emergency declared over the COVID-19 pandemic to expire on Tuesday after eight months, lifting most remaining restrictions, the Health Ministry said.

Cultural and sports events will be able to reopen at 75%-capacity for people who can demonstrate they have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from a previous infection.

Some protection measures will remain in force, such as the requirement to wear face masks indoors in public and maintain a safe distance from others, said the state secretary in the health ministry, Franc Vindisar.

On Tuesday Slovenia reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

Some 45% of Slovenia's adult population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 32% received two shots.

