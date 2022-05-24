Slovenia reports first case of monkeypox infection –media

SARAJEVO, May 24 (Reuters) - Slovenia on Tuesday reported its first case of monkeypox infection in a traveller who had returned from the Canary Islands in Spain, Slovenian N1 television reported.

The man was reportedly not hospitalised because he was infected by a mild version of the viral disease.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.