Slovenia's ex-foreign minister wins 33.9% of votes in presidential elections















LJUBLJANA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Anze Logar, Slovenia's former foreign minister in rightist government won 33.9% of the vote in the first round of the country's presidential election with 64% of ballots counted, preliminary results from the State Election Commission web site showed on Sunday.

Logar will compete for a five-year mandate in a second round on Nov. 13 against lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar who won 26.8% of the vote.

Reporting by Katja Lihtenvalner; Editing by Ivana Sekularac











