Slovenia's PM Jansa supports speedier EU membership process for Ukraine

Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa departs after attending a last minute summit to discuss the crisis between Ukraine and Russia in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/ Johanna Geron/Pool

SARAJEVO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa on Monday expressed "full support" for a speedier European Union membership procedure for Ukraine, responding to a call for support by his Ukranian counterpart.

"You have our full support," tweeted Jansa, who along with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called last week on the European Council to take "quick and courageous decisions" to admit Ukraine into the EU.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala was also cited as saying that it was necessary to give a clear signal that Ukraine was welcome in Europe's community of democratic countries. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.