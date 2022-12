"Small number" of UK pensions worse off after LDI crisis-regulator

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A "small number" of UK defined benefit pensions schemes will have seen their funding levels worsen following a recent gilt market crisis triggered by liability-driven investments (LDI), the chief executive of The Pensions Regulator said on Wednesday.

"The majority of schemes are in a better place", Charles Counsell told a parliamentary pensions committee.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Jon Boyle











