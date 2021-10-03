Skip to main content

Europe

Small plane crashes into empty building outside Milan, all 8 onboard die

1 minute read
1/5

Fire fighters work at the scene where a small plane crashed into a building in San Donato Milanese, Italy, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A small private plane crashed into an empty building on the outskirts of Milan, northern Italy, on Sunday, killing all eight people onboard, police said.

The plane, which took off from Milan's Linate city airport, was headed for the island of Sardinia, officials said.

The crash occurred just outside a suburban metro station.

People in the area could hear a blast when the plane collided with the two-story building, which was empty at the time as it was being renovated.

Flames and smoke shot in the air and several vehicles parked along the street caught fire, witnesses said, but no other casualties were reported.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 10:50 AM UTC

German liberals press conservatives to say if they want to govern

Germany's liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) pressed Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to say whether they really want to lead a new coalition government, ramping up pressure on its would-be ruling partners ahead of exploratory talks on Sunday.

Europe
Georgia ruling party wins local election after arrest of ex-president
Europe
Stay-home order lifted for residents near La Palma volcano eruption
Europe
Still a problem with fuel supplies in London and South East - UK Conservative chair
Europe
Spain's PM Sanchez pledges 206 million euros for volcano-hit La Palma