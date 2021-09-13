Skip to main content

Europe

Small plane crashes off the Greek island of Samos

1 minute read

ATHENS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A light aircraft crashed into the sea close to the Greek island of Samos on Monday, Greek authorities said, without providing further details.

Greek state broadcaster ERT reported the small aircraft, which it said was a single engine Cessna with two persons on board, crashed close to the island's airport.

"We spotted debris of the aircraft into the sea about a mile south from the airport," a coast guard official told Reuters.

Another official said that the small aircraft was flying from Israel to Greece.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 7:10 PM UTC

Norway's leftist opposition set for landslide win, complex talks

Norway's centre-left opposition parties are on course to win the country's parliamentary election, in which debate has centred on economic inequality and climate change, projections showed as voting ended on Monday.

Europe
SPD's Scholz consolidates German election lead with TV debate win
Europe
Pope, in Slovakia, warns European countries against being self-centred
Europe
Greece plans firm hand on Afghan migrants, wants more EU help
Europe
Factbox: What's at stake in Norway's election