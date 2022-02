Smoke seen over defence ministry intelligence HQ in Kyiv - witness

KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Black smoke was seen rising over the Ukrainian defence ministry intelligence headquarters in central Kyiv on Thursday, although the building appeared to be intact, a Reuters correspondent reported.

Ukraine said on Thursday some of its military command centres have been hit by Russian missile strikes as Moscow launched a military operation against its neighbour.

However, the military intelligence HQ building was not damaged and the smoke appeared to rise from a large fire next to the building into which uniformed people were throwing bags.

Just outside Kyiv, in the town of Brovary, authorities said at least six people had been killed by a series of missile strikes.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams, William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.