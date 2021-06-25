Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Software entrepreneur John McAfee was not suicidal, widow says

Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers to the Guatemalan Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez/File Photo

BARCELONA, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. software mogul John McAfee was not suicidal, his widow Janice told reporters on Friday, adding that she blamed U.S. authorities for his death in a Spanish prison where he was awaiting extradition to the United States.

She said she wanted a thorough investigation on the circumstances of the death of her husband, which happened in his prison cell in Barcelona on Wednesday in what the authorities said was an apparent suicide.

McAfee's lawyer Javier Villalba said he would request a second autopsy at the request of the McAfee family.

Reporting by Horaci Garcia, Albert Gea and Catherine Macdonald, writing by Joan Faus and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip

