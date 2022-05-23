Some 20 countries commit new security aid for Ukraine, Pentagon chief says

Canada's military aid is unloaded from a C17 Globemaster III plane at the International Airport outside Lviv, in this handout picture released February 20, 2022. Press service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that some 20 countries had announced new security assistance packages for Ukraine during a virtual meeting with allies on Monday that was aimed at coordinating arms for Kyiv.

The countries that announced new packages included Italy, Denmark, Greece, Norway and Poland, Austin told reporters following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Denmark would provide a harpoon launcher and missiles to defend Ukraine's coast, Austin said.

"Everyone here understands the stakes of this war," Austin said.

The top U.S. military officer, General Mark Milley, told the same press conference that the U.S. was still "a ways away" from any reintroduction of U.S. forces into Ukraine.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Bernadette Baum

