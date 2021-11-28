Some 62% of Swiss voters back Swiss COVID-19 law - gov't

Police officers stand in formation during a protest against a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) law that is voted on in a referendum, in front of the Swiss Federal Palace, the Bundeshaus, in Bern, Switzerland, November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Swiss voters on Sunday backed the government's pandemic response plan in a referendum by a clear majority, paving the way for the continuation of exceptional measures to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases.

The government's tally of Sunday's vote showed a wider-than-expected majority of 62.01% of voters supporting the law passed earlier this year to provide financial aid to people hit by the COVID-19 crisis and allowing for COVID-certificates, which provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, recovery or a negative test and which are currently required to enter bars, restaurants and certain events.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.