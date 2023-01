PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Around 65% of high school teachers in France were attending nationwide strike action against a planned pension reform on Thursday, a spokesperson for the SNES FSU union said on Thursday.

In some schools, the rate could be as high as 80% and some schools were closed, she added.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel











