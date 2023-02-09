Some EU leaders ready to give aircrafts to Ukraine - Zelenskiy















BRUSSELS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said several European Union leaders told a summit he attended on Thursday they were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft to help it fight against Russia's invasion.

Zelenskiy spoke after joining - for the first time ever - all the 27 national EU leaders' talks inBrussels, part of his second trip abroad since Russia attacked a year ago this month and one meant to get more arms from allies.

"Europe will be with us until our victory. I've heard it from a number of European leaders... about the readiness to give us the necessary weapons and support, including the aircraft," Zelenskiy told a news conference.

"I have a number of bilaterials now, we are going to raise the issue of the fighter jets and other aircraft."

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Kate Abnett, Marine Strauss











