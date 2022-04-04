Some Russian troops still in northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv - governor

A local resident drives past a destroyed Russian armoured personal carrier, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the village of Nova Basan, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine April 1, 2022. Picture taken April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

LVIV, Ukraine, April 4 (Reuters) - Some Russian troops remained in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv on Monday after pulling back from around the region's main city of Chernihiv, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Russia said last week it would sharply scale back military activity around Chernihiv and the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

