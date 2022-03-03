SpaceX chief Musk warns that its Starlink system could be "targeted" in Ukraine

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk talks at the Automotive World News Congress at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

BERKELEY, California, March 3 (Reuters) - SpaceX chief Elon Musk warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink satellite broadband service could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which has been hit by Russian invasion.

"Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution," Musk tweeted.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin

