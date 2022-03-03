1 minute read
SpaceX chief Musk warns that its Starlink system could be "targeted" in Ukraine
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERKELEY, California, March 3 (Reuters) - SpaceX chief Elon Musk warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink satellite broadband service could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which has been hit by Russian invasion.
"Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution," Musk tweeted.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.