Spain allows up to 100% occupancy in outdoor sports venues

People wait in front of soccer FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Barcelona, Spain, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

MADRID, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fans in Spain will be allowed from Oct. 1 to fill open-air stadiums up to full capacity and indoor facilities up to 80%, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Fans will need to keep a distance of 1.5 meters (4.92 ft)between them and wear a face mask, and will be allowed to drink water, but not to eat or smoke.

