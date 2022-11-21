Spain to approve mortgage support measures for one million vulnerable households
MADRID, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will approve mortgage relief measures for more than one million vulnerable households and those at risk of vulnerability on Tuesday, the Economy Ministry said on Monday.
The Ministry said that the new measures would be adopted pending final details in negotiations with Spanish banking associations.
Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo
