Spain arrests two minors over suspected homophobic killing

LGBT+ activists hold a rainbow flag as they protest over the death of Samuel Luiz, who was attacked outside a club in A Coruna, in Barcelona, Spain, July 5, 2021. Picture taken July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID, July 9 (Reuters) - Spanish police on Friday detained two minors in connection with the suspected homophobic murder of a man who was beaten to death last weekend, bringing the total number of arrests to six, they said on their Twitter account.

The killing of 24-year-old Samuel Luiz outside a nightclub in the northern town of A Coruna early last Saturday provoked mass protests across Spain.

The other suspects who were arrested earlier this week appeared in an A Coruna court on Friday.

The lawyer of one of the suspects, Jose Ramon Sierra, said his client was innocent and that the motive behind the attack was still unclear.

Witnesses interviewed on Spanish TV have said the attackers shouted homophobic slurs during the beating, which coincided with Pride celebrations at the weekend.

