Spain cuts COVID-19 isolation to seven days from 10

People queue to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after the Christmas holiday break, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at Doce de Octubre Hospital in Madrid, Spain December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Spain on Wednesdayreduced the isolation period for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to seven days from 10, the health ministry said, even as new infections hit record highs.

The Spanish decision, taken unanimously at a meeting between Health Minister Carolina Darias and regional health chiefs, follows similar moves by other countries such as the United States and Britain.

A lack of staff due to long isolation times has caused disruptions to some industries even though many of those who test positive are asymptomatic.

Preliminary studies suggest the fast-spreading Omicron variant appears to be causing milder symptoms in fully vaccinated people.

The ministry also reduced the mandatory quarantine for close contacts of people who have tested positive to seven days.

The national 14-day infection rate hit a new record of 1,360 cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, rising from 1,206 cases the previous day and marking a five-fold increase since the beginning of December.

