Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeSpain demands better conditions for Spanish citizen detained in Israel

Reuters
2 minutes read

Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez speaks during a media briefing at San Carlos Palace in Bogota, Colombia February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Spain has demanded that Israel improve the conditions of Spanish citizen Juana Ruiz who was detained there on April 13 without charge, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday.

Israeli officials had no immediate comment, but a person briefed on Ruiz's case said she was suspected by the Israelis of "terrorist activity and terrorist funding on behalf of the PFLP," a reference to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine militant group.

Gonzalez Laya told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting that the Spanish consul general on Monday personally attended to 62-year-old Ruiz during her fourth court hearing in Israel, but Ruiz still did not know what she stood accused of.

"We are in an intensive dialogue with Israeli authorities," the minister said, explaining that Spain had demanded the improvement of conditions such as food, hygiene and personal care, and also "asked for full guarantees for Ruiz in this investigation phase".

Israeli and Spanish media reports described Ruiz as a long-time resident of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where she is married to a Palestinian and active in a pro-Palestinian NGO.

"We hope the investigation concludes soon so this citizen can find out of what she is accused of, if she is accused of anything," Gonzalez Laya said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 11:42 AM UTCConservative PP to win snap election in Madrid region, poll shows

Spain's main opposition Popular Party is poised to win May 4's snap election in the key Madrid region, probably returning conservative Isabel Diaz Ayuso to power there in a blow to the leftist central government, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

EuropeEU lawmakers debate Brexit accord before decisive vote
EuropeFrance's Macron expected to announce easing of COVID rules in coming days - minister
EuropeVienna easing lockdown cautiously, with swipe at government plans
EuropeFinland to end state of emergency as COVID-19 cases drop