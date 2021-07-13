Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Spain demands immediate release of journalist detained in Cuba

MADRID, July 13 (Reuters) - Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Tuesday called on Cuba to immediately release Camila Acosta, a journalist who was detained in Havana on Monday after covering civil unrest in the country for Spanish newspaper ABC.

"Spain defends the right to demonstrate freely and peacefully and asks the Cuban authorities to respect it...We demand the immediate release of Camila Acosta," tweeted Albares, who took up his ministerial position on Monday.

Reporting by Nathan Allen and Belén Carreño, editing by Andrei Khalip

