Spain detains yacht on suspicion it belongs to Russian oligarch - ministry

BARCELONA, March 16 (Reuters) - Spanish authorities detained a mega-yacht called "Crescent" docked in the port of Tarragona in Catalonia as part of an investigation into whether it belongs to a Russian oligarch targeted by sanctions, the Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.

The 135-metre-long yacht, which sails under a Caiman Island flag, arrived there from Italy in November 2021, according to monitoring site Marine Traffic. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Joan Faus; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.