Spain detects first Omicron case of COVID-19

Tourists arrive at the mobile coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination points installed by Spain's Valencia Health Ministry in Benidorm, Spain, November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Manez

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Spain has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a 51-year-old man who arrived from South Africa on Sundayafter a layover in Amsterdam, Madrid's regional health authorities said on Monday.

The microbiology unit at Madrid's Gregorio Maranon hospital, which sequenced and confirmed the new variant, added in a separate tweet that the patient was in fair condition with light symptoms.

The latest outbreak, first reported in southern Africa, has caused a global flurry of border restrictions and flight route suspensions over the weekend amid fears of a return to uncontrolled contagion. read more

The heavily mutated Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have "severe consequences" in some places, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette and Jesus Aguado, editing by Emma Pinedo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.