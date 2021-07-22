Europe
Spain to donate 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses -PM Sanchez
MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the country this week will begin to donate 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, primarily to Latin America.
Speaking in an interview from Los Angeles with CNN en Español, Sanchez said the vaccines would be distributed through the COVAX vaccine-sharing program throughout the rest of the year. He added that his government has asked Cuba to launch reforms to help its people.
