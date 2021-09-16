Spain to give COVID-19 booster dose to nursing home residents

A nurse prepares a syringe with a dose of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Enfermera Isabel Zendal hospital in Madrid, Spain, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Spain will give a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to nursing home residents, organ transplant recipients and other vulnerable groups, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Cancer patients undergoing chemo or radiotherapy and people with health conditions that require immunosuppressive treatment would also be eligible for a booster dose, the ministry said.

Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.