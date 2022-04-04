Skip to main content
Spain police detain superyacht suspected to belong to a Russian oligarch in Mallorca

1 minute read
MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - Spanish authorities detained a superyacht suspected to belong to a Russian oligarch in Mallorca, a Spanish police source said on Monday.

Spanish authorities have detained other superyachts suspected of belonging to Russian individuals under sanctions over the past weeks.

Reporting by Belen Carreño and Inti Landauro; Editing by Alison Williams

