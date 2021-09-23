Europe
Spain Q2 GDP growth revised to 1.1% q/q from 2.8%, INE says
Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Spanish economy grew a much slower 1.1% in the second quarter from the previous one, National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday, revising the data from 2.8% announced three months ago.
The INE also revised the year-on-year growth in the second quarter to 17.5% down from 19.8%.
The Spanish economy had contracted 0.4% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the fourth one in 2020 and 4.2% compared to the first quarter of 2020.
