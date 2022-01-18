Spain reports outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu on farm - OIE

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Spain has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a farm north of Madrid, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday, adding to a wave of cases in Europe.

The outbreak started on Jan. 13 on a farm of 18,900 birds in the village of Cantalejo, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from Spanish authorities.

"The epidemiological survey conducted on the farm indicates that all the birds were brought onto the farm for fattening at the beginning of November 2021, with no animal movements outside of the farm since then," the report says.

A restriction zone had been established around the outbreak.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz

