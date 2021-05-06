A worker of Bidafarma shows a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Spanish pharmaceutical distributor 'Bidafarma' Granada warehouse, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Santa Fe, near Granada, southern Spain February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spain's government said on Thursday a U.S. proposal to waive patents on coronavirus vaccines signals the "way forward" but will not be enough to guarantee supplies to developing countries. read more

Such a suspension of intellectual property rights will take time to be approved and, in the meantime, pharmaceutical companies should be flexible in granting voluntary licences, it said in a statement. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.