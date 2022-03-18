Spain supports W.Sahara plan in shift closer to Rabat

RABAT/MADRID, March 18 (Reuters) - Spain and Morocco moved to patch up a diplomatic dispute on Friday as Madrid shifted closer towards Rabat's position on the conflict in Western Sahara and said "a new phase in relations" had begun.

The move comes as Morocco seeks to strengthen international recognition for its sovereignty over Western Sahara, and as Spain aims to end a dispute with Rabat that briefly led to an influx of migrants last year.

Spain said in a statement that relations with Morocco would be "based on mutual respect, the completion of agreements, the absence of unilateral actions and the permanent transparency of communication".

Morocco said it had received a letter from Spain supporting its plan for autonomy in Western Sahara, a territory Rabat regards as its own but in which the Algerian-backed Polisario Front independence movement wants to create a sovereign state.

According to the royal palace in Rabat, the letter said: "Spain considers the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco in 2007, as the most serious, realistic and credible basis for settling the dispute."

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares later repeated the statement at a news conference.

Near neighbours separated by the narrow Strait of Gibraltar, Morocco and Spain have significant trade with each other and have worked together on issues including migration, militancy and energy.

However, they had disagreed over Western Sahara, where Spain was the colonial power until the 1970s, over the two Spanish enclaves in North Africa and sometimes over handling migration.

In April last year, Morocco was angered after Spain admitted a Western Sahara independence leader for medical treatment using Algerian documents, saying it had not been informed.

Rabat then appeared to relax border controls with Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Morocco, leading to an influx of at least 8,000 migrants, most of whom were later returned.

However, Spain's policy shift may cause internal political difficulties for the government as the junior coalition partner voiced discomfort with the move, saying it reaffirmed a commitment "to the defence of the Sahrawi people".

Spain also relies on the supply of gas from Algeria, the main supporter of the Polisario.

In late 2020 the Polisario said it was resuming an armed struggle after a ceasefire that had lasted since 1990, though there has been no sign of serious fighting.

"Spain has succumbed to Moroccan blackmail and pressure," the Polisario delegate in Spain Abdulah Arabi said in an interview on Friday with the Europa Press news agency.

The Spanish message to Morocco referred to a shared determination to meet the challenge of migration, the royal palace said.

Rabat says its 2007 proposal to offer Western Sahara autonomy within Morocco is the most it can offer as a political solution to the conflict.

For years most countries had backed the idea of a referendum to resolve the issue - which was agreed on as part of the 1991 ceasefire and is the solution demanded by the Polisario.

However, there was never agreement on how the vote would take place and in recent years even the U.N. has stopped referring to the idea of a vote, speaking instead of seeking a realistic, mutually acceptable solution based on compromise.

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Additional reporting by Belen Carreno in Madrid; Editing by Angus McDowall and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.